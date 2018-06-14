Revamped Google Account settings w/ Material Theme redesign widely rolling out on Android

Prior to I/O 2018, we enabled a redesigned look for Google Account settings on Android. Today, this Google Material Theme revamp for Google Account settings is widely rolling out. In addition to offering a new visual design, it is better at presenting key information.

Nintendo Switch

These controls are a part of Google Play services and can be accessed through the Settings app of most Android devices. Heading to the Google menu on more recent devices and then “Google Account” will reveal controls for managing your Google Account settings.

Still referred to as My Account on the web, there are four tabs with Material Theme-style icons in the bottom bar. The primary “Account” section features a centered page title followed by your profile image and name, as well as the ability to switch between logged-in accounts.

Upon scrolling down, the centered “Google Account” title remains, while your profile icon animatedly moves to the top-right corner. There are several tabs that take advantage of the new rounded tab indicator:

Home provides a brief summary with cards to Review your privacy settings, examine found security issues, see what data Google has on you, and manage Drive/One account storage with the amount you have available listed.

provides a brief summary with cards to Review your privacy settings, examine found security issues, see what data Google has on you, and manage Drive/One account storage with the amount you have available listed. The Personal Info tab lets users quick edit Google Profile information like name and password, review contact info, and see what personal data is visible to others online.

tab lets users quick edit Google Profile information like name and password, review contact info, and see what personal data is visible to others online. Data & personalization lets you review privacy settings and activity controls, and includes the just revamped Ad Settings section. There is also a Google Dashboard carousel of various products to see a summary of data in each app, like Gmail or Photos.

lets you review privacy settings and activity controls, and includes the just revamped Ad Settings section. There is also a Google Dashboard carousel of various products to see a summary of data in each app, like Gmail or Photos. The Security tab notes sign-in preferences and 2-Step Verification settings, as well as noting recent security activity, and a listing your devices, as well as third-party apps with account access.

tab notes sign-in preferences and 2-Step Verification settings, as well as noting recent security activity, and a listing your devices, as well as third-party apps with account access. Under People & sharing , you can control Contacts, Location sharing, and “Choose what others see,.

, you can control Contacts, Location sharing, and “Choose what others see,. Payments & subscriptions is the last tab with options to manage payment methods, purchases, and subscriptions from Google Play, YouTube, and more.

Under the Search tab, users can quickly look for and directly jump to relevant setting pages, while Support lets users get “Help with common issues,” “Ask a community expert,” and “Share feedback” about Google services.

The last Menu tab just links to the key sections found in the Home tab, and makes use of a very Material Theme pop-up sheet that features left-rounded menu item indicators.

9to5Google’s Take

Overall, this is likely a user’s best interaction with the Google Material Theme. In addition to looking good, it is a sizable upgrade that leverages how the Material Theme can be used to make vast amounts of information and settings quickly accessible.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: