Google Maps testing new shortcuts for directions to home and work

To enhance user experience in Maps, Google allows users to specify home and work addresses so that the app can quickly navigate them through traffic. While there are already shortcuts in the app to quickly navigate to these locations, they can sometimes be hidden.

As discovered by Henny Roggy on Twitter, Google appears to be adding a new shortcut “pill” directly from the app’s Explore tab. Seen in the screenshot embedded below, layered on top of the map, there is a new interface that shows an icon of a house and a briefcase. Accompanying these are the estimated travel times to each location.

Currently, the home and work navigation shortcuts are hidden until the search box is opened. While these new shortcuts probably won’t save anyone much time, they are in a much more convenient location and will be more accessible to those not familiar with the ins and outs of Google Maps.

As with most of Google’s different tests, we never know if this is a feature that the company is still experimenting with or if it’s something that will be rolled out to the masses. Make sure to let us know in the comment section below if you see the new shortcuts in your Maps app.

Via AndroidPolice

