Google Hire gets new AI-powered tools for simplifying schedules, calls, and resumes

Google has been doing a lot to help out job seekers in the past year with easier tools for employees and employers alike. Today, Google Hire is being upgraded with some handy new tools made possible by AI.

The best gifts for Android users

Announced in a blog post earlier today, Google Hire is getting some welcome upgrades for employers trying to find the right job candidates. Hire is already a well-received program from employers since it makes simple tasks easy. In fact, Google says that Hire can reduce time spent on common recruiting tasks by up to 84%.

Now, Google is trying to enhance that further with some tools provided by the Google AI team. Firstly, this includes a new tool for scheduling interviews. Using AI, the tool can automatically recommend which interviewer best suits the time slot, and if someone cancels last minute, the best replacement.

To streamline this process, Hire now uses AI to automatically suggest interviewers and ideal time slots, reducing interview scheduling to a few clicks. If an interviewer cancels last minute, Hire not only alerts you, it also recommends available replacement interviewers and makes it easy to quickly invite them. This means hiring teams can invest time in preparing for interviews and building relationships with candidates instead of scheduling rooms and checking calendars.

Another handy addition Google Hire is adding today is auto-highlighting in resumes. Using AI, Hire will now automatically highlight common terms that employers previously manually searched for to ensure a candidate met their requirements.

Google Hire is also adding a new “click-to-call” button, even automatically logging calls to ensure team members know if a candidate has been reached.

Whether they’re screening candidates, conducting interviews, or following-up on offers, recruiters often have dozens of phone conversations each day. This means spending a lot of time searching for phone numbers or logging notes. Hire now simplifies every phone conversation with click-to-call functionality, and automatically logs calls so team members know who has spoken with a candidate.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: