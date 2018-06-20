Latest Google app glitch opens and adjusts the volume when searching ‘9a songs’

Last month, a peculiar glitch in the Google Android app was discovered that resulted in a specific query displaying your text messages. The bug has since been fixed, however, another similar bug has emerged that brings up the system volume slider when searching “9a songs.”

Nintendo Switch

Discovered by Reddit today, “9a songs” is being interpreted as a request to change a device’s sound output by surfacing the volume picker. The number in the query corresponds to a specific volume level that differs by device.

On a Pixel 2 running the Android P beta program, the max step is 25, while a Pixel on Android 8.1 maxes out at 12 steps. Regardless of device, “0a” mutes the media volume.

The phrase can be either typed into the Google Search bar or said verbally to the Google Assistant. It works on a variety of devices, including the Pixel and Pixel 2.

Google acknowledged the previous “the1975..com” earlier this month, noting that a “language detection bug” resulted in certain phrases being “erroneously interpreted as a request to view recent text messages.” That issue was resolved, with the company adding that messages would only be displayed when the proper system permission had been granted.

Today’s problem is definitely more minor, but amusing nonetheless. There are likely dozens of similar unintended Easter Eggs in Google Search and Assistant, but hopefully they will remain one-off phrases that don’t actually get in the way of what people are searching for.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: