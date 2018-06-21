FCC reveals seven new Wear OS watches with NFC from Fossil Group

Wear OS has already seen a number of changes this year from a rebrand to the Android P Developer Preview. Google’s wearable platform is still set for more upgrades with new Qualcomm chipsets coming this fall and the rumor of Made by Google watches. Till then, the FCC today revealed that Fossil’s next generation wearables include NFC.

Nintendo Switch

Submitted to the FCC on Wednesday and made available today, there is one FCC ID (UK7-DW7A) for seven different variants: DW7F1, DW7M1, DW7E1, DW7E2, DW7S1, DW7B1, and DW7T1. Like in past generations, the Fossil Group offers the same underlying hardware in different cases.

The only differences between these models are the color, strap material, and the chassis. These differentials are mainly for marketing purpose, there is no change in radio frequency, conducted RF output power, radio frequency circuitry, and functional capabilities

The Fossil Group is comprised of several fashion brands, with Fossil, Skagen, Misfit, Micahel Kors, and others all making Wear OS devices. In general, they share the underlying technology, but different casing, styles, and sometimes features — like a scrollable bezel.

Screenshots detailing how to access the E-Label on six of the models confirm that these round watches run Wear OS with the standard list of applications and Settings. Filings reveal that these watches connect over Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi.

The most notable aspect is that these devices feature NFC, according to the operating frequency range of 13.56-13.56 MHz. Lacking on the majority of devices this generation, this is a very welcome addition for Google’s smartwatch platform as it allows for Google Pay and on-wrist payments.

Presumably, these products will be a part of the upcoming wave of devices that Google revealed will be powered by Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon chipset this fall.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: