How to stream the 2018 NBA Draft live on Chromecast, Android, Chrome OS, and Android TV

The 2018 NBA Draft starts tonight, June 21, this year live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Here’s how to watch the event on Android, Chrome OS, Chromecast, Android TV, and more…

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The official broadcast partner for the NBA Draft is ESPN with the event starting at 4pm PT / 7pm ET.

How to stream the 2018 NBA Draft on Android, Chrome OS, Android TV, and Chromecast

If you’re on mobile or are watching via an Android TV television, the best option for you is to download the WatchESPN app. To use it, though, you will need to sign in with a paid TV service.

If you’re watching from a computer, you can stream the event from the WatchESPN website. This too will require you to sign in with a television login. Going this route will provide you with additional information about what’s happening during the draft.

CBS Sports HQ will also be airing up-to-the-minute analysis of everything happening at the NBA Draft.

Streaming services

Of course, if you don’t want to rely on the app or online livestreams, you can quickly sign up for a TV streaming service online. Best yet, if you’ve never signed up for any of these services before, they all offer some form of free trials.

If it’s available in your market, you can check out YouTube TV. Just like with other streaming television services, YouTube TV includes the ESPN broadcast. If you haven’t tried YouTube TV out for yourself, you can create an account and get seven days free. It’ll set you back $40 a month if you decide not to cancel your account.

Four other TV services that will allow you to watch the Draft include PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, and DirecTV Now. Of the three, Sling TV is the cheapest option. For $20 a month, you can access the Sling Orange tier which includes the broadcast. Two other services, PlayStation Vue and Hulu Live, will set you back $40 a month. Lastly, DirecTV Now’s ‘Live a Little’ tier will set you back $35 a month. Thankfully, none of these require a contract so you can cancel your plan at any time.

It doesn’t matter which of the four providers you might choose from because all of them have a free Android application, and can cast the livestream to your Chromecast-compatible televisions.

Learn more about the 2018 NBA Draft

You can check out the NBA Draft’s official website to learn more about the event, find out which players are picked up by your favorite teams, and more. If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: