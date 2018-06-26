Google’s Tilt Brush version 16 includes new brushes, beginner mode, more

Since launching over two years ago, Google’s Tilt Brush has received numerous updates to make the tool more feature-rich and easier to use. With version 16, Tilt brush is getting seven new features that will make the VR art app more useful for both new and experienced users.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

One of the most prominent aspects of this update is the addition of 12 new brushes. These all feature new textures and volumes and are called Shiny Hull, Matte Hull, Unlit Hull, Diamond, Cel Vinyl, Comet, Icing, Lofted, Dr. Wigglez, Spikes, Petals, and Wet Paint.

For users just starting with Tilt Brush, Google has introduced a new beginner mode. This only brings up the “core feature set,” but advanced mode can be enabled when more functionality is preferred.

Some of the new functions include the ability to recall the mirror so that it’s easily accessible, a select all button, and an invert selection tool. These also include the ability to pin objects into place and new ambient music that plays in the background.

And finally, users can now easily undo or redo changes made to their sketches. To use it, just hold down on the controller button until you get back to the point in your artwork that you wish to work from.

If you want to learn more about the changes coming to Tilt Brush or the improved integration with Poly, check out Google’s blog post.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: