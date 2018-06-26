Samsung adds nearly 30 new clockfaces to ‘Always-On Display’ on S8, S9, Note 8 w/ app

Samsung packs its devices full of features, some useful, some not. One of my personal favorites for the past few years has been the “Always-On Display” which debuted on the Galaxy S7. In recent releases and updates, Samsung has continually improved the feature. Now, Samsung is adding quite a few new customizations.

A new official app from Samsung called “ClockFace” adds nearly 30 new clockfaces that you can apply to the Always-On Display on your device. It works on any Samsung smartphone with this feature as long as it’s running Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0. For most people, the takeaway here is that it should work great on Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy Note 8 devices.

As SamMobile first noted, this app offers up new clockfaces which you can apply to the Always-On Display as well as the lockscreen. There are different styles available ranging from a classic digital clock to text-only clockfaces. It’s a nice variety and there’s really something here for everyone.

This new app comes directly from Samsung, but unfortunately, at the time of writing, the app isn’t available through the Galaxy Apps store. Rather, you’ll need to sideload it from a (trusted) third-party source at your own risk. Hopefully, though, this will arrive through Samsung’s store in the near future.

Once installed, the new clockfaces are immediately available. You simply need to head to Settings > Lock Screen And Security > Clock And FaceWidgets > Clock Style and then scroll to the end of the list to access the new options.

