Samsung officially announces ‘Unpacked’ event on August 9th for Galaxy Note 9 [Video]

After a few months of rumors circulating the web, Samsung has today officially announced that it will be hosting an “Unpacked” event on August 9th to launch its next smartphone…

The best gifts for Android users

We’ve been hearing for quite some time that Samsung was planning to launch the Galaxy Note 9 in early August, and today’s announcement seemingly confirms that. In an invitation sent to members of the press, Samsung announces the NYC-based event with a brief teaser image and video.

While the image doesn’t reveal too much, the video confirms we’re looking at the Note 9’s new S-Pen. The new yellow color is much more vibrant than what we’ve seen from the company in the past, possibly hinting at some bright new colors for the device. This would make sense, as Samsung has been expanding its color options over the past couple of years.

Currently, rumors and reports surrounding the Galaxy Note 9 hint at a device that will see iterative upgrades from its predecessor. That includes a slightly refined design, new fingerprint sensor location, and also faster wireless charging. Otherwise, we can expect specification upgrades such as the Snapdragon 845, and probably some improvements to the camera, possibly including the S9’s dual-aperture.

Samsung will be hosting the Note 9’s launch in NYC on Thursday, August 9th at 11am EST. The event will be live-streamed as well.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: