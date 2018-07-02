Android P DP4: Icons system-wide are now more in line w/ Google Material Theme

Android DP4 is rolling out today with Google noting that Beta 3 is “very close to what you’ll see in the final version of Android P.” This release candidate tweaks icons across the system to adopt the Google Material Theme.

As shared at I/O 2018, one aspect of the Google Material Theme are thick outline-style icons. This is most obviously visible in the bottom bar of apps like Google Maps and News, coupled with the stark white backgrounds. In comparison, past variants were filled in, while the new design brings a modern look to it.

Android P with Developer Preview 4 is now the latest product to adopt these stylings. Across the system, many icons have bene updated. One place this is obvious is in Quick Settings where the flashlight and battery saver toggle are now inverted.

Do not disturb gets the same treatment, while Auto-rotate is minimally tweaked with the device in the icon now bezel-less. At least in the status bar, this new approach results in system icons being somewhat less distracting.

This change is also visible throughout the Settings app, as well as Android P’s new volume controls. A majority of the icons to the left of the main list view have been updated to the new Google Material Theme.

