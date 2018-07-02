Here’s everything new in Android P Developer Preview 4 [Gallery]

With Developer Preview 4, Android P is getting closer to its consumer release later this year. As a “release candidate for testing,” many features are getting tweaked with Google noting that Beta 3 is “very close to what you’ll see in the final version of Android P.” Be sure to follow our updating (reverse chronological) list of all the new features.

Nintendo Switch

As we dive into Android P DP4 over the coming hours and days, we’ll post the new features and tweaks we find below. (The newest updates will be at top of the list.)

If you want to install the Android P developer preview on your compatible Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, or Pixel 2 XL, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Updating…

New gesture navigation slider

One advantage of the new gesture navigation is the ability to quickly scroll through and access a recent app by swiping right on the home button. Prior to DP4, the UI for this was a slider that took up only one half of the screen. This slider has been redesigned in the latest update to span the full width of the display.

New rotate icon in place of Recents

Android P introduces a new Auto-rotate control that makes the process easier. Previously located in the far-right corner, it now takes the place of the previous Recents button when gesture navigation is enabled.

Device theme in Display

With Android 8.1, elements of the OS like quick settings, notifications, and the Pixel Launcher adopted a Light or Dark theme based on the set wallpaper. As promised last month, DP4 allows users to manually switch the theme. It’s accessible under the Display menu with an Automatic option retaining the previous wallpaper-based behavior.

New Google Material Theme icons

DP4 updates several icons across Android P to match the Google Material Theme style of thin, bold outlines. Changes are present in quick settings and the status bar.

DP4 DP4 DP3 DP3

New back button

The back button is now a chevron instead of a triangle.