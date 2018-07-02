Android P Developer Preview 4 rolling out to Pixel and Pixel 2

A little over three weeks after the previous update, Google is today rolling out Android P Developer Preview 4. This release candidate build includes the final APIs and near-final system images for developers to continue testing app compatibility.

According to Android engineering VP Dave Burke, DP4 (Beta 3) is “very close to what you’ll see in the final version of Android P, due later this summer.”

Android P Beta 3 includes the latest bug fixes and optimizations for stability and polish, together with the July 2018 security updates. It’s a great way to test your apps now to make sure they are ready before the final release.

Past previews and betas added smart AI-powered features like Adaptive Battery and Brightness, redesigned Recents and system navigation with new gestures, revamped Quick Settings, and more.

Compared to last year, there will be one more release after DP4 that will officially serve as the “release candidate for final testing.” It will arrive sometime after July, but before the final Q3 release to AOSP and OEMs.

Be sure to follow our live updating gallery of all the changes in Android DP4.

Android P DP4 system images are available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL, with those on the Android Beta Program receiving an update notification shortly. If you need help, be sure to check out our guide on how to enroll in the Android Beta Program or on how to manually install or sideload DP4.

Factory images and OTAs for build PPP4.180612.004 can be installed immediately for those who don’t want to wait for the Beta.

