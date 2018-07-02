How to manually toggle the dark device theme on Android P

In Android Oreo, the system theme would switch between a dark and light theme based on the phone’s wallpaper. As teased by Google, Android P DP4 now includes a manual toggle that allows users to leave the dark device theme on all of the time. Here’s how.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

How to manually toggle the dark theme on Android P

Settings Display Device theme

First, jump into your phone’s Settings menu by completely pulling down the notification shade and tapping on the gear icon. From there, locate the Display option.

Here, part way down the list, you should see a new Device theme item that you can choose. When you select it, you will be able to pick from Automatic (based on wallpaper), Light, and Dark. Tap on whichever one fits your fancy.

Use the images below for help if you get lost along the way.

If you have any questions, make sure to leave them in the comment section below or hit me up on Twitter.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: