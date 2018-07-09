Google Search ‘Speed Update’ now rolling out, impacts mobile search rankings of the ‘slowest sites’

Early this year Google announced that it would be adjusting how it ranks sites on mobile search with a new focus on page speed. Today, the company has revealed that this new “Speed Update” is officially rolling out.

Six months after the original announcement, this update is now available to all users. As detailed back in January, the goal of this update is to weed out the slowest pages on the web. Google says that this will only affect a “small percentage of queries.”

Many feared when this change was announced that Google would be prioritizing sites based on whether or not they used the company’s Accelerated Mobile Pages technology, but this isn’t the case.

Rather, Google is applying the “same standard to all pages” and slow pages with “great content” may still rank high. Google encourages site developers to use metrics from the Chrome User Experience Report, Lighthouse, and PageSpeed Insights to optimize their pages.

The Speed Update is rolling out starting today, July 9th, to all users on mobile.

