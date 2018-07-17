Google Cloud Platform outage brings down Spotify, Snapchat, and more [Update: Back]

Update: Third-party services started to come back online at 12:58PM, with Google reporting that all issues have been resolved as of 1:05PM.

The Google Cloud Platform is down this afternoon with the official status page noting outages for a handful of services. As a result, Spotify, Snapchat, and other companies that use Google as a backend are currently unavailable.

As of 12:50PM PST, the Google Cloud Status Dashboard notes that Google App Engine, Cloud Networking, and Stackdriver are experiencing a “Service outage.”