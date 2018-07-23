This is what Google Chrome’s ‘Continued Reading’ feature looks like on Chrome OS

If you’ll recall, last week a new Chrome feature was spotted that allows Chrome OS users to pick up where they left off on mobile devices. Now, we’re seeing what this feature looks like and how it works.

Following the latest Chrome Canary release of Chrome OS, a flag has gone live which allows users to enable Google’s new “Continued Reading” feature. Chrome Story was able to get things working on a Chromebook, giving us our first look at how this new feature works.

On Chrome OS, “Continued Reading” appears in the launcher. It shows the most recent tab from your smartphone as well as some of the latest activities on your Chromebook itself. The quick and easy location of this functionality is definitely a handy option, but it clearly needs some polishing to get it ready for mass use. For one thing, web pages with long titles show the entire title in this section, which creates an annoying look.

As expected, this feature is only going to be available on Chrome OS devices. If you’re willing to brave out the Canary channel, you can enable the flag with the URL below.

chrome://flags/#enable-continue-reading Enable continue reading feature in Launcher, which allows users to seamlessly continue reading a web page when they switch devices from phones or tablets to Chromebooks.

