Google’s Support site gets its white space-laden Material Theme overhaul

Google’s Material Theme has slowly been propagating across the company’s various sites and products (just today we told you about Google Sans coming to Chrome OS, in fact), and now it seems Google has pressed the launch button for the Support site redesign.

The new design looks a lot like the redesigns Google’s been pushing to its various apps and services over the last several months — from Gmail on the web, to elements of Android P, to the new Google Pay website. It’s full of white space and rounded corners.

Functionally, the site is about the same. You’ll see a big grid of all of Google’s products and you can click on them to dive deeper to find support articles for issues you might be having. Those pages have also been redesigned with Google Material Theme elements and aesthetic.

There’s also now a convenient search bar at the top, front and center. You can type any product or issue you’re having there and it will immediately recommend support articles.

Be sure to check out our full list of other Google products, sites, apps, and services that have already adopted the Google Material Theme. And don’t forget to check out the new design for the support site itself — you can see an easy before and after comparison below.