Download the Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s default wallpapers here [Gallery]

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has gone official this week, and now that some users have had a chance to play around with the device, the official wallpapers are now available for download. Here’s how to get them for your device.

The wallpapers that Samsung has been including on its past few Android smartphones have been pretty excellent, and the Note 9 brings up a few of my personal favorites. There is, of course, the gradient wallpaper which looks clean and simple, but there’s also the “flowing ink” look.

The black wallpapers with a splash of color from the ink looks pretty awesome to me, and I especially love it with the blue/yellow color option that comes with the headlining Blue variant of the Note 9. In my brief time trying out the Note 9 up in New York City, these wallpapers looked pretty incredible on an OLED display.

We’ve tossed a few of the Note’s official wallpapers into the gallery below, but if you want full-size copies to use on your device, I’d recommend heading over to SamMobile for a download of all 10 wallpapers in high-resolution.

