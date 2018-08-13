Samsung expects the Galaxy Note 9 to outsell the Note 8 despite low Galaxy S9 sales

Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 last week and it brings a whole lot to the table. However, it is still a pretty iterative upgrade to last year’s Note 8 which, in all reality, is still a pretty great buy. Regardless, Samsung expects the Note 9 to outsell its predecessor.

The Investor reports that Samsung president DJ Koh has said that the company expects the Note 9 to outsell the Note 8. He highlights the improved specifications, revamped S-Pen, and new camera features as reasons why customers will be drawn to Samsung’s latest flagship. He also shared that the battery used in the Note 9, despite its large size, is “safer than ever” and that customers don’t “have to worry about batteries anymore.”

Samsung’s perspective on Note 9 sales is certainly interesting, as the company has been struggling to sell its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ which launched earlier this year. We’ve heard on multiple occasions that sales were below expectations, even messing with the company’s profit estimates. Koh did mention, however, that S9 sales “outpaced Galaxy S8” sales in some regions. He says it is “not too late to make a judgment” regarding the S9’s sales figures.

