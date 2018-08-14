Pandora Premium officially debuts on Google Home & Smart Displays

Pandora has been one of the longer-standing streaming options on Google Home, but it’s been limited to just automated radio stations until now. Google has today announced that Pandora Premium, the web radio company’s on-demand streaming service, is now available on Google Home devices.

Pandora Premium support is just like what you’ve likely already experienced with Spotify or Google Play Music, but with Pandora Premium. You can easily use your voice to search and play songs, albums, and playlists, simply by asking for them by name.

Pandora Premium will work on Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, Smart Displays, and any other new Assistant products that are available or might be coming.

Pandora Premium costs $10 per month, but Google Home owners can easily try out a Pandora Premium trial free for 90 days by heading to the Google Home offers page in their Chrome web browser.

Deezer, another popular streaming service, also debuted on Home in four new countries last month: US, Canada, Italy, and Australia. This comes nearly a year after Deezer support was first announced for Google Home and launched in some European countries.

Google also mentioned this expansion in its blog post about Pandora Premium today, but they’re a bit late to that announcement.

Deezer on Google Home is available for HiFi and Premium users in the U.S., Canada, Italy, Australia, U.K., France and Germany. Check the Google Home app on Android or visit store.google.com to see if your region is eligible for a special 90-day Deezer Premium trial offer.

Using these services is as straightforward as always: Google says you can say “Hey Google, play my Chill Vibes playlist on Deezer,” or “Hey Google, play my Chill playlist on Pandora.”

With the addition of Pandora Premium and Deezer, you have even more choices when it comes to music streaming services. So, next time you’re throwing a party or hanging out with friends, we’ve got the DJ booth covered.

9to5Google’s Take

While it may be hard for consumers to differentiate from the ever-growing number of music streaming options, it’s great to have even more choice and healthy competition on Google Home.