121: Pixel 3 XL leaks galore, and their Ukrainian black market source | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got Pixel 3 XL leaks, and more Pixel 3 XL leaks. Also, I wrote a piece on where these leaks are coming from. Hint: No, it’s not Google.
9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
Deal: Get Pixelbook at 25% off: $750!
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Host:
Links:
- First alleged Google Pixel 3 XL camera samples leak showing off another impressive shooter
- Wireless charging seemingly confirmed for Google Pixel 3 XL in new leaked video
- More leaked hands-on photos of Google Pixel 3 XL show off the hardware, notch in high-res
- Exclusive: A Ukrainian black market dealer is responsible for recent flood of Pixel 3 XL leaks
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!