Google Home Max will be available in three countries w/ August launch in Australia

International availability for Google’s hardware is still limited and involves a slow process even after three years. The latest launch is for the Home Max, with Google’s premium Assistant smart speaker coming to Australia on August 9th.

Google announced the Home Max on October 4, 2017, but did not begin shipping until December, just in time for the U.S. holiday season. The company’s most expensive audio product — with two 4.5-inch high-excursion woofers for sound that’s 20 times more powerful than the standard Google Home — came to Canada in May.

Artificial intelligence is leveraged by the Smart Sound feature that automatically adapts to the environment of a room. Every time the vertical or horizontal speaker is moved, it will automatically adjust and tune. Two units can be wirelessly paired for surround sound, with the Chromecast device also featuring Bluetooth and aux-in.

On the Assistant front, users can control a number of smart home appliances, while the Home Max in Australia supports the latest features, like Multiple Commands.

The Google Home Max will see wide availability from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, David Jones, The Good Guys, Officeworks, and of course the Google Store. It costs $549 and coming to stores August 9th.

The regular Google Home and Home Mini are already available in the Australian Google Store, along with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google Wifi, all Chromecast dongles, Daydream View, and Pixel Buds.

