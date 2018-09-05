Google Voice 2018.36 preps audio messages and sending videos [APK Insight]

Google Voice has seen a number of big developments in recent weeks like joining G Suite to offer enterprise telephony and features, while all users received an app redesign with a new icon. Voice is now working on support for sending videos and audio messages to other users.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Sending video, multiple media items

Version 2018.36 of Google Voice focuses on preparing support for other file types in a conversation. In addition to photos, users will be able to send and receive videos, as well as audio messages. This video capability is revealed by a notification string.

<string name=”notification_conversation_item_videos”>{COUNT, plural, =1 {Sent a video} other {Sent # videos}}</string>

Additionally, the media picker in Voice might finally gain the ability to send multiple items in one message, according to strings that note receiving multiple of each new message type.

<string name=”notification_conversation_item_audio”>{COUNT, plural, =1 {Sent an audio clip} other {Sent # audio clips}}</string> <string name=”notification_conversation_item_multiple”>Sent %1$d attachments</string> <string name=”notification_conversation_item_photos”>{COUNT, plural, =1 {Sent an image} other {Sent # images}}</string>

Another sign that new message types are coming to Google Voice are a series of lines noting various fail states, from unsupported files to download failures.

<string name=”conversation_list_message_preview_unknown_format_one_on_one”>an unsupported file</string>

<string name=”unavailable_attachment_label”>”File unavailable (%1$s)”</string>

<string name=”failed_incoming_attachment_subtext”>Failed to download. Tap to retry.</string>

Meanwhile, some of this functionality is already live with version 2018.36 of Google Voice recognizing when it has received an audio message. For comparison, version 2018.33 still notes “Received File type not supported.”

Audio messages

This audio feature appears to be quite rudimentary with users able to record and listen to a message in Google Voice.

<string name=”audio_clip_play_progress”>%1$s/%2$s</string> <string name=”audio_clip_text”>Audio clip</string> <string name=”audio_clip_text_one_on_one”>an audio clip</string>

Mark as Read button

In addition to “Reply,” Google Voice notifications might soon add an inline “Mark as Read” button. This is very useful for messages that do not require follow-up, like reservation reminders or even two-factor authorization codes. A “Mark all as read” button is already present in Voice’s navigation drawer.

<string name=”sms_notification_action_mark_as_read”>Mark as Read</string>

How to update?

Version 2018.36 of Google Voice is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given upcoming system-level changes from Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

