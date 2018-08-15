Google Voice w/ tweaked navigation & Contacts tab rolling out to Android via server-side update

Earlier this week, a revamped Google Voice featuring a new icon, G Suite integration, and Contacts tab rolled out to iOS. The majority of these changes are now coming to Android with a server-side update.

The new features were first announced at Cloud Next 2018 as part of a new G Suite version of Google Voice that includes enterprise features like managing users, detailed reports, and setting up call routing. For example, when provisioning and porting numbers, admins can assign numbers to individual users or entire departments.

Unlike on iOS, where the functionality was accompanied by a new version, the features for Android are rolling out this evening through a server-side update. Our APK Insight of version 2018.30.207297050 — released earlier this month — spotted Google already readying these changes.

After opening the app, you will notice that the bottom bar tabs have been re-ordered with “Calls” front and center to reflect the enterprise focus on traditional telephony as a compliment to Hangouts Meet video conferencing. Meanwhile, Google Voice picks up a new Contacts tab that provides quicker access than first opening search. This dedicated section also introduces a shortcut to “Add new contact” and edit existing ones.

Messages is now the third tab from the left, while Voicemail is still last. Despite the relegation of text messaging, Voice for Android does a good job of remembering your last open position in the app.

In terms of existing functionality, not much is changed or added for regular Google accounts. G Suite users get access to automated Do not district that enables and disables depending on your work hours in Google Calendar. Compared to iOS, the new icon that matches the rest of Hangouts is currently not present, nor are the dark green accents throughout the app.

The server-side update is widely rolling out this evening and live on multiple devices we’ve checked. If it’s not yet available for you, try closing Google Voice from the Recents menu to load these new changes.

