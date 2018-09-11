9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Accessories from $10, Sonos PLAYBAR $549, Samsung Pro 64GB microSD $30, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/09/9to5Toys-Daily-9-11-2018.mp3

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Anker kicks off the week w/ new Amazon sale from $10 on its latest accessories

Take your TV audio to the next level w/ a Sonos PLAYBAR: $549 (Refurb, Orig. $699)

Samsung’s pro-grade 64GB microSD card hits Amazon all-time low at $30 (Reg. $40)

Apple AirPods beat Labor Day sale price at $127.50 shipped (Reg. $159)

Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cell 42mm 20% off before this week’s keynote, now $343

Save nearly $40 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad: $290 shipped

Dress up your Apple Watch with these leather bands for just $4 Prime shipped each

iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal: save on apps, games, more

MORE NEW DEALS:

Canon’s $30 AiO Color Printer is great for dorm rooms and more (25% off)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Korg debuts new limited edition color NanoSERIES2 controllers for Mac/iOS

Samsung one-ups Tile with its new LTE-enabled SmartThings Tracker

Target refreshes your workwear wardrobe with launch of Prologue & everything is under $50

Review: IK’s new extremely affordable analog UNO synth for Mac/iOS