9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Accessories from $10, Sonos PLAYBAR $549, Samsung Pro 64GB microSD $30, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
Listen to the new 9to5Toys Daily Podcast:
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Anker kicks off the week w/ new Amazon sale from $10 on its latest accessories
Take your TV audio to the next level w/ a Sonos PLAYBAR: $549 (Refurb, Orig. $699)
Samsung’s pro-grade 64GB microSD card hits Amazon all-time low at $30 (Reg. $40)
This week’s best iTunes movie deals: Star Wars $15, DC Comics $5, 3-film bundles $10, more
Apple AirPods beat Labor Day sale price at $127.50 shipped (Reg. $159)
Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cell 42mm 20% off before this week’s keynote, now $343
Save nearly $40 off Apple’s latest 9.7-inch iPad: $290 shipped
Dress up your Apple Watch with these leather bands for just $4 Prime shipped each
iTunes $100 gift card for $85 with email delivery via PayPal: save on apps, games, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Canon’s $30 AiO Color Printer is great for dorm rooms and more (25% off)
- Protect your Apple Watch with these nifty screen protectors for $3 via Amazon
- Dell’s 27-inch 1080p Monitor adds more screen real estate to your desk for $139 (Reg. $190)
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerCore Lite Portable Chargers from $29, more
- NETGEAR’s highly-rated Arlo Q 1080 Security Camera falls to $125 at Amazon (Reg. $150)
- Dive into a Mixed Reality experience with Lenovo’s Explorer Headset at $99 (25% off)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 19 $40 or less, Mario Kart 8 $45, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Half Marathon Trainer, Disk Cleaner, more
- Bring battle royale to life w/ Fortnite-inspired Nerf guns, coming in 2019
- Tote your SNES Classic w/ this matching PDP Carrying Case for $20 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $3: RIVE, Sonic Forces, Toki Tori 2+, more
- LEGO debuts new 1,166-piece Winter Village Fire Station to get you in the holiday spirit
- Weekend warriors need this Bosch Benchtop Router Table for $149 (Reg. $200)
- Soothe back and shoulder pain w/ a new shiatsu massager: $36 (Reg. $50), today only
- Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Stick Vac drops to $200 for today only (Reg. $280+)
- KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer drops to $190 for today only
- Samsonite Pivot 3-Piece Luggage Set in purple or blue perfect for traveling at $160 shipped
- Get your kitty a luxurious Cat Scratcher Lounge: $66 shipped (Amazon low)
- Oakley sunglasses and snow goggles from $55 during Steep & Cheap’s Flash Sale
- Finally upgrade your shower experience in today’s Gold Box for $23
- Pottery Barn’s Clearance refreshes your home w/ deals on furniture, decor & more from $35
- adidas, Nike, Under Armour & more as low as $17 during Amazon’s 25% off one item sale
- Dockers takes 40% off sitewide with this promo code: khakis for $40, jeans & more
- Save up to 40% off TOMS boots, sneakers, sandals, dress shoes & more
- 9to5Toys Daily: September 11, 2018
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Korg debuts new limited edition color NanoSERIES2 controllers for Mac/iOS
Samsung one-ups Tile with its new LTE-enabled SmartThings Tracker
Target refreshes your workwear wardrobe with launch of Prologue & everything is under $50
Review: IK’s new extremely affordable analog UNO synth for Mac/iOS
- Sphero rolls out new BOLT robotic ball w/ education-focused coding, games, more
- Nintendo shows off new Pikachu & Eevee Edition Switch bundle arriving later this year
- Das Keyboards introduces the “world’s first smart gaming keyboard” w/ RGB, more
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket gets the HD treatment, now out on PS4/X1, Switch soon
- VoCore2 takes on the Raspberry Pi with new coin-sized micro Linux computers
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout beta starts Sept. 10th, here’s what we know & how to play
- Timberleaf’s Pika teardrop trailer goes minimal with under $12,000 price tag
- Best Console Game Releases for September: Spider-Man, Tomb Raider, Labo, more
- Denon and Marantz race to bring ‘IMAX Enhanced’ to their AirPlay 2-enabled A/V receivers
- iOttie expands iON lineup with stand that allows portrait and landscape wireless charging
- Snapchat intros pricier Spectacles w/ fresh look and polarized lenses
- Smart home lighting makes any room unique, how to add a splash of color to your space
- The Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 is an AirPlay-enabled record player for high-end setups
- Football season is upon us, get ready w/ these tailgating essentials from $12
- Hisense unveils two laser TVs that can beam 4K onto screens ranging from 88- to 120-inches
- Best lightweight jackets under $50 to keep you stylishly warm
- How to make an easy and flexible DIY overhead camera rig