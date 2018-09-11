Google has announced the general availability of its new Google Photos Library API, designed to help developers create new experiences for (or at least help organize) our Google Photos libraries.

The new Google Photos Library API will allow developers to create new app experiences powered by Google Photos, including the ability to upload photos to the library or an album. The API will also allow you to find and filter photos based on their content, using a variety of categories like pets, selfies, and weddings. Other filter options include the photo’s date, location, and format (like JPG, PNG, etc). Photos found by the API can then be organized into albums and given additional info like title, description, and location.

The Google Photos Library API entered developer preview back in May, but it’s now available for all to use. Combined with today’s official launch are Java and PHP client libraries, to help developers get started quickly with the new API. The inclusion of a Java library clearly has Android developers in mind, so we may soon see a variety of new apps taking advantage of Google Photos.

You can read the official announcement on the Google Developers Blog, and developers interested in getting started with the Google Photos Library API should check out the documentation, including a thoughtful guide for migrating an app over from Google’s older Picasa APIs.

