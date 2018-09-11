While we’re getting hyped up for the OnePlus 6T to debut in the next couple of months, the company is starting to tease a new “Crackables” event that, surprisingly, is “built” in collaboration with Google…

The best gifts for Android users

Announced on social media, OnePlus is hosting a new contest which appears to be some sort of game. The teasers released so far hint that this is going to be a game centered around “hacking” or codebreaking, but the details are extremely vague at the moment.

What’s especially interesting about this contest/event is that it was built in collaboration with Google. OnePlus points out directly on the Crackables landing page that the project was “created with our friends at Google.”

It’s unclear where Google comes into play with this, but we don’t have to wait long to find out. OnePlus will kick off this event on September 18th at 8am EST.

Think you have what it takes to crack the code? Join Crackables, and unseal the prison. Welcome, Wanderer. Begins on September 18.

The brief video teases an animated character and what appears to be some sort of gaming UI, but it’s hard to tell exactly what is going on here.

More on OnePlus:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: