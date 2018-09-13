OnePlus introduces Type-C Bullets earbuds as the headphone jack dies

Earlier today OnePlus confirmed that its next smartphone, the OnePlus 6T, would ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. Now, the company is announcing the Type-C Bullets – a refreshed version of its affordable OnePlus Bullets V2 that offers a USB-C connector.

Audio definitely isn’t OnePlus’ biggest market, but the company’s affordable Bullets V2 headphones have been a welcome option since their debut in 2016. Now, the Type-C Bullets will take their place to keep up with the times.

A new, USB-C equipped version of the Bullets V2 will begin shipping later this year. These new earbuds will apparently use a DAC built in collaboration with Cirrus Logic and will have a “great soundscape with clear highs and booming lows.”

The design is largely unchanged, but OnePlus says the Type-C Bullets should offer a comfortable fit and balanced sound. The company also says that it added aramid fibers to the wire to make these earbuds a bit more durable.

Ever since we first launched the OnePlus Bullets, delivering crystal-clear listening experiences has been one of our biggest priorities. Today, we are announcing a new pair of earphones designed to help you enjoy your music on the go – the Type-C Bullets. Our original goal with the Type-C Bullets was to bring the audio standards of the Bullets V2 to a pair of Type-C earphones. As we progressed through different iterations, we found many different places to further enhance your listening experience. We can’t wait to share the OnePlus Type-C Bullets with you in the months to come.

It’s unclear when OnePlus will officially put these new earbuds on sale, but the company teases a release “in the months to come.” The OnePlus 6T is expected to debut in October, so I’d imagine the Type-C Bullets won’t follow too far behind. Speaking to The Verge, OnePlus did mention that the price will be “unchanged” from the Bullets V2, meaning the Type-C Bullets will cost just $19.99. Obviously, they’ll most likely work on other devices that support USB-C audio.

