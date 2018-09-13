TP-Link Kasa smart power strip lets you control each plug with Google Assistant

Home control is one of the most used aspects of a smart speaker like Google Home, and today TP-Link is offering an awesome new option for controlling your home with the Kasa smart power strip.

One basic way to control your smart home is through WiFi connected plugs that can toggle on or off the power to a traditional device with a simple voice command. These plugs are generally around $30 a piece, making it a bit expensive to control a lot of different devices. Now, the TP-Link Kasa smart power strip is making that way more affordable.

This new power strip costs $79.99 and lets you individually control each of its six outlets using Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Microsoft Cortana. Apparently, support for Apple HomeKit is also in the works. With the TP-Link Kasa app users can also note exactly how much power is being used by each plug as well as being able to turn power on or off. The strip also features three 2.4v USB ports which are always on.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip is the latest innovation in the Kasa Smart lineup, making the dream of a smart home a greater reality. For many, the possibility of a smart home may seem like a challenge, but the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip makes the dream attainable by giving you six outlets that can turn any product into a smart product. This means you can control any device from anywhere, monitor energy consumption and more, thanks to the Kasa Smart mobile app.

The TP-Link Kasa smart power strip is available from Amazon starting today for $79.99.

