Google Home sometimes asks for verbal feedback after commands, responses

User feedback is an important part of improving any service, with all Google apps on Android featuring a quick way to do so. However, getting feedback on a product with a voice interface is slightly harder. Google Home and Assistant does so by asking users how satisfied they were using a one to five scale.

When Google Home wants feedback from users, it will first follow through and complete the command. Afterwards, it will ask how satisfied you were with the Action or response. In one example we encountered this evening, Assistant requested feedback after setting a timer on a Home Max.

The verbal feedback asks users to rank how satisfied they were with the process using a 1 to 5 scale. This appears to be an infrequent request by Assistant on Google Home, given how disruptive an action this is to append to a quick voice command.

We only found one other example from three months ago of Google Home asking feedback for an Action. It’s unclear how Assistant determines what it follows up on and requests for feedback. Google could be working on a new feature or working to improve the workflow.

On Google Home, users can say “Send feedback” and then “Record an audio message and send feedback to the Google Home team.”

On phones and tablets, feedback is primarily centered around the quality of commands. Scrolling to the right of the carousel of suggestion chips, there are thumbs up/down buttons. The former prompts a “thank you” from Assistant, while the latter launches the standard Feedback screen to markup a screenshot, add additional comments, and choose whether it’s anonymously sent.

