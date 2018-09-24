Google Calendar 6.0 for Android rolling out with Google Material Theme [Gallery]

Google Calendar 6.0 is now the latest Android app to sport a Google Material Theme. Like with recent redesigns, the underlying functionality and organization is unchanged, but there are a slew of updated elements and iconography that makes for a starker than expected appearance.

Version 6.0 merges the app and status bar resulting in a clean look. Google Sans is leveraged throughout the app, including for months, days, and dates. Previously, the app bar housed an icon that noted the current date as a means for users to quickly jump back. Google has unfortunately removed that useful feature for a generic icon with a blue dot.

A Google-colored FAB is present in the bottom-right corner, with new icons for Goals and Reminders. The navigation drawer is still used with the currently selected page highlighted by the new, rounded style tab indicator. Icons for Schedule, Day, 3 Day, Week, and Month have all been updated to the hollowed-out Material Theme style.

In the new design, multi-day views are highlighted by bolder line indicators separating days and hours. Meanwhile, when viewing an event page Google has removed the FAB to edit details for a button in the top-right corner next to the overflow menu. The bottom sheet with all the details features top-rounded corners, while all icons here have also been updated.

Google Calendar 6.0

Despite the basic functionality of the app remaining unchanged, this is one of the more different Material Theme redesigns. In my opinion, Google Calendar 6.0 looks less clean due to the bolded elements intended to aid in visibility.

The app looks clunky, rather than the modern stylings of all other recent revamps. Of course, this design could always be toned down with future updates. Google Calendar 6.0 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Google Calendar 5.7

More about Google Material Theme:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: