Google’s Arts & Culture app can compare your selfie to famous pieces of art

Over the weekend, social media was flooded by individuals sharing comparisons of themselves with famous pieces of art. This was all thanks to a new experiment within the Google Arts & Culture application…

Google’s Arts & Culture application is a fun way to learn more about art pieces, national monuments, and more. Over the weekend, the mobile app became the top free education application on the Google Play Store. This was all thanks to the comparison tool (which actually debuted back in December).

Because Google is all about computer-vision and machine learning, the search giant has put its resources into comparing your selfie to famous portraits. Again, this feature is still experimental so some of the matches might be slightly off, but, at least in my experience (see below), the app does a pretty decent job at finding pieces of art that look similar to you.

How to compare your selfie to a museum portrait |

Download and launch the Google Arts & Culture application Scroll down past several news pieces until you spot the Is your portrait in a museum? section (as seen in the top image) Tap on the Get Started button, agree to let Google analyze your photo (it won’t store the image), and grant permission to let the app access your camera and photos Take a selfie and the app will scan the image You can now scroll through the pieces of art and see the percentage match with different masterpieces Lastly, you can select the Share button at the bottom of the interface and share the match on social media

