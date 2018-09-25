Jaybird Tarah wireless sport earbuds offer ‘Made for Google’ certification for $99

Jaybird is a big name in wireless audio, and today the company has just launched its latest set of sport headphones. The new Jaybird Tarah build on a familiar formula, but this time also bring official “Made for Google” certification.

The Jaybird Tarah are “neckbuds” that are similar to the company’s popular “X” lineup for headphones. The Tarah focus in on giving users an affordable, sub-$100 wireless headphone option that is perfect for active users, including athletes. These headphones stand out from other options too by offering up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge.

As usual with Bluetooth earbuds like this, Jaybird supports digital assistants with the press of a button. That includes Siri on iPhone, and also Google Assistant on Android devices. Unfortunately, this isn’t the same Google Assistant built-in functionality that other headphones offer, but the Jaybird Tarah does interestingly offer up a “Made for Google” certification.

Products that add a “Made for Google” certification don’t generally add many extra features, but it ensures from Google directly that the product will work well with its own devices. For Pixel owners, that’s a big plus for buying the Jaybird Tarah over similar options.

9to5’s own Trevor Daugherty reviewed the Jaybird Tarah over on 9to5Toys earlier today, and gave them high marks as a solid pair of headphones.

The new Tarah earbuds sport a familiar design which include replaceable earfins and buds. Jaybird has always been amongst the best in the business when it comes to shipping necessary accessories. That trend continues with multiple sizes of silicone gel buds to fit different ears. Do I recommend Jaybird’s new Tarah headphones? Yes. They deliver solid performance and customization for the price tag. $100 isn’t too much to ask from a well-respected name like Jaybird. High-marks for a personalized experience and sporty design push them over the top.

