Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 7 Plus gets delayed again due to ‘tricky’ bugs

The rollout of Android 9 Pie beyond Google’s Pixel devices has been relatively slow, with only a couple of others rolling out stable updates. Nokia has been working diligently on bringing Pie to the Nokia 7 Plus, but apparently, it’s been delayed again.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, took to Twitter this week to confirm that the Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 7 Plus has been delayed. This is the second time that the final, stable version of Pie has been delayed for this device. Originally, Nokia was expected to roll out the update during the month of September, but it seems that goal won’t be met at this point.

According to Sarvikas, this update is being delayed this time around due to some “tricky platform specific certification.” It’s unclear exactly what that means, but apparently, Nokia has managed to work the issues out. Currently, the Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 7 Plus is running through some final quality assurance tests. There’s no timeline just yet for this update to arrive, but it definitely seems imminent at this point.

#Android Pie 🥧for #Nokia 7 plus met with a couple of tricky platform specific certification bugs. We've got them now and are running final round of tests for quality assurance. Apologies for the delay. Like you know from Beta Labs, stability is there #nokiamobile — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 26, 2018

