Nokia schedules October 4th event to reveal its latest smartphone

Nokia is growing extremely quickly in the smartphone space and we’ve seen some killer releases from the company this year. Now, Nokia is confirming a launch event on October 4th to reveal its latest device.

A press invite sent out today (via Pocket-Lint) confirms that an event held on October 4th will “welcome the latest addition to the Nokia smartphone family.” The event takes place in Central London on the 4th, just a day after LG’s V40 ThinQ launch and not too long before Google’s big event in New York City.

It’s not totally clear what device (or devices) will be launched at this event, but it’s very likely that the 7.1 Plus will be the star of the show. Succeeding the 7 Plus which launched early this year, the company’s latest Android One device is expected to once again take the “affordable flagship” route.

The 7.1 Plus is expected to bring a larger notched display as well as Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 710 chipset. We got our first look at the device in leaked renders earlier today.

October is certainly going to be a busy month for new Android smartphones. On top of Nokia’s event, LG, Google, OnePlus, Huawei, and Samsung are all preparing to launch new devices. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about what’s coming here.

