Fortnite v6.0 update delivers Season 6 w/ new map, power-ups, pets, and Note 9 bug fixes

The game that’s taken over the world on consoles, PCs, and even mobile is none other than Fortnite. Today, Epic Games has launched Fortnite v6.0 and it brings a ton of new content to the massively popular game.

Fortnite v6.0 is rolling out today to all platforms, Android included. The update ushers in Season 6 of the Battle Royale game which adds some huge changes to the map and big changes to popular locations. There are changes all over the map, but there are some notable changes, including the “Floating Island” that takes the place of Loot Lake, the new “Haunted Castle” above Haunted Hills, and much more.

Islands floating, crops growing, Storm approaching. Changes have happened all over the map, glide in to find all of them now.

There are also new “Corrupted Areas” all over the map which contain new power-ups. The new “Shadow Stones” are consumable and allow players to become temporarily invisible when they are staying still. Weapons are disabled with these effects, but players can move quicker and phase through objects. The effect lasts 45 seconds.

In the Fortnite v6.0 update, Epic Games has also added new pets. These pets are a form of “Back Bling” which react to your player’s actions. Three different options are available.

Always have a friend watching your back when you drop in. Pets are now available in-game!

Notable for Android users, Fortnite v6.0 makes a handful of changes to the mobile version of the game. This includes fixing Guided Rocket to ensure it works as it does on other platforms. There are also some fixes included specifically for Galaxy Note 9 users.

Mobile Item tooltips in-game will now display more consistently.

Bug Fixes The Guided Rocket turn rate is now consistent with other platforms. Touch controls on the map will now function correctly. Video settings now display correctly on the Note 9.



Season 6 of Fortnite is open now and version 6.0 of the game is rolling out today.

