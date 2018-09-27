LG V40 ThinQ confirmed to have ‘silky’ matte finish glass, five cameras, 6.4-inch display

One of the many releases we’re looking forward to in October is the LG V40 ThinQ. Recently, LG has started teasing its new flagship, and today that includes a few official images of the phone focusing in on its build and the five cameras on board.

The best gifts for Android users

We already had a pretty good idea of what the LG V40 ThinQ would look like thanks to leaked renders, but today’s images reveal some previously unknown details. Courtesy of an official press release from LG Korea, we can see the LG V40 ThinQ’s design in close-up shots. Unfortunately, these images don’t show off the front of the phone, but LG has confirmed a 6.4-inch display for the V40.

LG says that the V40 ThinQ will come in three colors – Platinum Gray, Carmine Red, and Moroccan Blue. The overall size will be about the same as the LG V30, but with that larger display and a triple camera setup. Of course, we’re also expecting a notch in that display which will house the other two cameras.

Notably, these official images reveal that the LG V40 ThinQ will still be made from glass, but the company is implementing a new matte finish on the rear. LG says this is achieved with a sandblasting technique and it gives a “silky” feel. Due to the method used, the company says that feeling will hold up over time.

In related news, a new benchmark claims to reveal the specifications for the V40 (via Roland Quandt). These shouldn’t come as a shock, with a Snapdragon 845 and 6GB of RAM under the hood. Weirdly, though, it appears the phone is still on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The LG V40 ThinQ will be officially announced at an event on October 3rd.

More on LG V40 ThinQ:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: