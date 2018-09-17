Here’s every new Android phone being announced in October — it’s going to be a busy month

The fall smartphone season is about to pick up in a huge way. After IFA and Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 unveiling last month, we’re approaching several major releases in October including Google’s Pixel 3, a new device from OnePlus, and more. So, let’s take a closer look at everything coming in this busy month…

LG V40 ThinQ

October 3rd, NYC & Seoul

The first big reveal coming in October is from LG. As reported previously, the company has confirmed an event for October 3rd to launch its next major smartphone. The LG V40 ThinQ will be announced at simultaneous events in NYC and Seoul (October 4th local time). The phone is expected to further slim down the bezels from last year’s LG V30, but also to introduce a notch to the top of the OLED display. Internally, we’re also expecting a spec upgrade, as well as some features brought over from the LG G7 ThinQ such as the Boombox speaker.

Google Pixel 3 (and more)

October 9th, NYC

Obviously, the number one thing we’re looking forward to in October is the Made by Google event on the 9th. That day, we’ll be getting the reveal of Google’s new Pixel 3 family including the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Those smartphones, especially the XL, have been leaked tremendously, so there’s not much we don’t know in that arena. However, there’s still a lot to look forward to.

Google will also (likely) be showcasing new Pixelbook hardware, an Assistant Smart Display, new generation of Pixel Buds, and even an updated Chromecast. Hit up the links below to learn more about what’s coming at Google’s event.

Razer Phone 2

October 10th, Hollywood

One of last year’s underdogs was the Razer Phone, and the company recently confirmed a second generation. Now, we know that the Razer Phone 2 is set to arrive less than a year after the original on October 10th. The new device is expected to mostly arrive as a spec upgrade, retaining the same basic design and the 120Hz display.

Apparently, it’s also going to include the company’s Chroma lighting. Not much else is known about the Razer Phone 2, but we’re certainly excited to see what the gaming company has in store.

Samsung’s Mystery Release

October 11th

It feels as though Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 launch was just a couple of weeks ago, but Samsung already has another launch event in the works. Samsung announced recently that it would hold “A Galaxy Event” on October 11th.

It’s unclear exactly what the company has in store for this event, but there are two main possibilities. Some expect to hear the first official details on Samsung’s foldable smartphone thanks to a quote from the CEO, while others expect some mid-range Galaxy A devices at this event. In any capacity, a new Samsung event is certainly something to keep an eye on.

Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro

October 16th, London

Huawei took to the stage at IFA in August to reveal its new Kirin 980 chipset, and in doing so also confirmed an event to launch the Mate 20. That event takes places on October 16th and there’s a lot to look forward to for Huawei fans.

The London-based event will show off the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro as the first smartphones running the Kirin 980 chipset. These devices are expected to pack new designs with a “waterdrop” notch, a triple-camera setup, and even features such as wireless charging and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Needless to say, it should be exciting to see exactly what Huawei has in store on the 16th.

OnePlus 6T

October 17th (probably)

OnePlus has a schedule of releasing new hardware twice a year, and we’re about due for the company’s second release at this point. OnePlus has already released some official information about the phone, and in doing so also teased a launch date of October 17th. This isn’t officially confirmed, but it’s very likely.

The OnePlus 6T is not going to be a complete overhaul from the OnePlus 6, but it’s set to include some major changes. This includes a new notch design, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it’s also going to ditch the headphone jack. It’s unclear how these changes will affect the price, but regardless, we’re excited to see the next phone from OnePlus…

