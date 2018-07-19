LG V40 ThinQ allegedly arriving in October w/ triple camera, 90% screen-to-body ratio

Following an excellent device in the LG V30, and its multiple variants, we’re pretty excited to see what LG has in store for the V40. Today, we’re getting a few new details on this upcoming device.

Thanks to a report from ETNews, some specifications, features, and even a potential release date for the LG V40 ThinQ have hit the web. Firstly, the report mentions a release window for the V40. Apparently, LG is aiming to launch this device around the time of IFA, with sales starting domestically in early October. The report mentions October 5th which, if true, would likely put LG’s launch within a day or two of Google’s yearly Pixel launch.

The report goes on to mention the cameras as a focus for LG. Apparently, the device will have 20MP, 16MP, and 13MP cameras on the rear, with one primary, one wide-angle, and one telephoto. As previously reported, the dual front-facing cameras will also be used for 3D face recognition.

Further, the LG V40 ThinQ will apparently work on improving the screen-to-body ratio, eliminating the bezels to the point of 90% of the device’s front being the screen. By comparison, the LG G7 ThinQ sits at about 83%, while the LG V30 is at 81%. The report mentions that LG will be implementing the bezel-less design “different from the conventional,” but it’s unclear exactly what that means.

