LG V40 ThinQ will be unveiled just days ahead of Google’s Pixel 3 event

While LG’s G7 ThinQ flew under the radar a bit this year, the LG V40 ThinQ is on the horizon with some big promises. Now, LG has officially revealed when we will see its latest flagship for the first time…

Announced in a brief press release today, LG has confirmed a Seoul-based event on October 3rd (October 4th local time) where it will launch the LG G40 ThinQ. That event will take place in LG’s “Science Park” at 10am local time in Seoul. Notably, this takes place on roughly the same day as Google’s Pixel launch over the past couple of years, and less than a week ahead of this year’s NYC-based Made by Google event.

LG’s brief ad for the event clearly teases the triple camera setup we’ve been expecting for quite some time, with one standard camera, one zoom lens, and one wide-angle sensor. Aside from that, we’re expecting the LG V40 ThinQ to offer a refreshed design that takes cues from the G7 including a notched OLED display.

