Android 9 Pie is now rolling out to the Nokia 7 Plus in ‘phased rollout’

After a couple of delays, Nokia has today announced some good news. Nokia 7 Plus owners are beginning to pick up the final Android 9 Pie update starting today.

The best gifts for Android users

HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter today with the reveal. Starting today, Nokia 7 Plus owners can expect a final, stable update to Google’s latest version of Android. As with any other Android One device, that means a clean version of the OS which is very similar to what you might find on a Pixel device.

A brief video about Pie on the Nokia 7 Plus that Sarvikas tweeted highlights new features. Those include the enhanced Do Not Disturb mode, Digital Wellbeing features, Adaptive Battery and Brightness, and the new gesture navigation option. Apparently, a new camera update is also included with Google Lens integration.

Pie will be rolling out to the Nokia 7 Plus as part of a “phased rollout.” This means that not everyone is going to get it right away, similar to a typical Google rollout. Sarvikas mentions that 10% of users will see the update at first, with things expanding shortly after.

We are doing a phased roll-out to ensure quality. We will start with open markets and operators will follow shortly due to required approval process. Also note that we will roll out first 10% of install base and then expand but dont worry, you wont have to wait long

Everybody wants a piece of the Pie! We are starting roll out of Android™ 9 on #Nokia7Plus. Which of its delicious new features is your favorite? 🍰 #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/whiZlZPLTP — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 28, 2018

More on Nokia:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: