Android 9 Pie remains absent in new September distribution numbers

Earlier this month, Google released Android distribution numbers for September only two weeks after reporting the August figures. Today, Google has posted revised stats for the month where Android 9 Pie is still notably absent.

Launched in early August for the Google Pixel and Pixel 2, it is now available for the Essential Phone, OnePlus 6, and today Nokia 7 Plus. Despite that showing, Android 9 Pie is still not included in the Android distribution numbers.

Google for the past several months has been inconsistent in providing these figures. Given today’s release, it seems that the company is adopting a later schedule. Barring the first set of September numbers, the August figures came on the last day of that month. Meanwhile, July was delayed and June skipped entirely.

Oreo sees a sizable jump with 8.0 at 13.4% from 11.4% and 8.1 at 5.8% from 3.2%. Combining for 19.2%, this 4.6 point increase makes Oreo the third most used version of Android.

Nougat fell slightly to 29.3% from 30.8%, but is still the most popular release of the operating system. Marshmallow is at 21.6% and Lollipop at 18.3%. Rounding out the list is KitKat at 7.8% and Jelly Bean at 3.2%, while Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread are at .3% each.

These numbers are compiled from Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period ending on September 28th.

