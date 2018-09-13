Android 9 Pie absent from September distribution numbers one month after launch

Just two weeks after last reporting figures, Google today posted the monthly Android distribution numbers. Given the time duration, the September statistics are unchanged, with Android 9 Pie still not present a month after launch.

This stagnation is partly due to Google’s recent inconsistency in reporting figures. The August numbers came on the very last day of the month, while July was delayed and June entirely skipped. This could be an error, with Google possibly forgetting to update “Platform versions.” However, the OpenGL ES version and Screen sizes/densities sections were also updated today.

Android 9 Pie received its first update with the Android security patch at the start of this month, so it should be fully rolled out to Pixel and Pixel 2 users. The Essential Phone is the only other device to run Pie, while several phones from different manufacturers are testing it.

The September figures were posted today on schedule — a good sign of a return to consistency — with no discernible change to reporting. Oreo is still the latest version available with version 8.0 at 11.4% and 8.1 at 3.2%.

Combining for 14.6%, it’s trumped by several versions including Nougat at 30.8%, Marshmallow at 22.7%, and Lollipop at 19.2%. KitKat is at 8.6% and Jelly Bean at 3.5%. Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread are at .3% each.

These numbers are compiled from Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period ending on September 13th.

