Verizon stops selling the Google Pixel 2 a year after debut ahead of Pixel 3 launch

As of today, it’s been exactly a year since Google unveiled the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. For the second year in a row, these phones were Verizon exclusives. Now, though, the Verizon Pixel 2 has mysteriously stopped being sold on the carrier’s website.

The best gifts for Android users

This is a bit of a strange one. While Google is set to debut the Pixel 3 in just a few days, the Verizon Pixel 2 has ceased to be available for sale through the carrier. There’s no reason why the phone has vanished, but it’s simply not available direct from Verizon Wireless. What’s especially odd here, though, is that the Pixel 2 XL is still listed for purchase.

The change was first spotted by Droid-Life, which mentions that the Verizon Pixel 2 was still available for purchase as recent as Tuesday of this week. While it’s gone from the carrier, Google and Best Buy do still have it available in stock.

Verizon dropping the Pixel 2 and not the Pixel 2 XL could mean a few things. It’s been widely assumed by last year’s precedent that, after the Pixel 3 debuts, Google will drop the price of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. However, Verizon ceasing sales does put that in question. It’s also possible that the smaller phone hasn’t been moving inventory for the carrier and it’s simply opted to keep on the larger 2 XL around going forward.

Regardless of why the Verizon Pixel 2 is no longer available, it certainly does raise questions. The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are set to debut at a Made by Google event on October 9th.

More on Google Pixel 2:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: