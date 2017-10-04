Pixel 2: 5-inch display, front-facing speakers, Oreo, and massive bezels for $649

After a few weeks of rumors and leaks, Google has announced the Pixel 2 family. Last year’s Pixel family brought us two nearly identical phones in different sizes, but this time around there are some pretty stark differences between the two. While the Pixel 2 XL certainly seems like it’ll be the preferable option, the Pixel 2 is the more affordable without ditching too much.

The original Pixel saw a lot of hate for its design, mainly because of the massive “wasted” bezels. While the larger Pixel 2 XL makes up for this by slimming things down, the standard Pixel 2 seemingly misses the point and actually makes the top and bottom bezels quite a bit larger. Thankfully, Google has at least tossed front-facing speakers on this time around.

The HTC-made Pixel 2 features a Full HD OLED display just shy of 5-inches at 16:9. Under the hood, it carries pretty standard flagship specifications with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and either 64GB of 128GB of storage depending on the model you pick. The Pixel 2 also features Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with a couple of special new features.

One of the headlining software features is certainly the debut of Google Lens, first announced back at Google I/O 2017 this May. Using the power of Assistant, Lens can detect what is in the real world around you and provide relevant search results and much more. This will almost definitely land on other phones eventually, but you’ll need a Pixel 2 device to try it first.

Another new feature for the Pixel 2 family comes in the form of the always-on display. Thanks to a new app on the phone, the Pixel can automatically identify music without ever asking for it. You’ll also get a new launcher that better integrates quick information such as your calendar events, as well as a new search bar at the bottom of the screen for easier access. The Pixel also features “ActiveEdge” tech just like HTC’s “EdgeSense” for triggering Google Assistant with just a squeeze.

The Pixel 2 is also Google’s showcase for ARCore. You’ll, of course, have standard apps that will eventually be available on all devices, but you’ll also have “stickers” that are exclusive to the Pixel family.

As for the cameras, Google is following up on last year’s device with what looks like another winner. The 12MP f/1.8 camera around back now sits in its own cut-out to avoid issues with “lens flare” and also features an LED flash and sensors along the side. The Pixel’s this year also both have OIS to back up the EIS, and they can work together for some seriously awesome shots. Google even managed a killer score of 98 on DxOMark (even though that doesn’t really mean a ton, just know it’s a really good camera). Google is also once again providing unlimited photo and a video backup for Pixel 2 owners at full quality.

The Pixel 2 also features IP67 water/dust resistance unlike its predecessor, but drops a pretty notable feature in the headphone jack — surely a sore spot for many users.

Thankfully, the Pixel 2’s price tag hasn’t changed at all from the original. The smaller of the two devices still starts at $649 and adds for the higher storage tier. The Pixel 2 goes up for pre-order today with orders shipping starting on October 17th for the Black, White, and Blue models.