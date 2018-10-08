Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL might launch in India on October 22nd

For many parts of the world, tomorrow is the big day, the big reveal — the Made by Google Event, taking place in New York, Paris, and London. But Google hasn’t forgotten the rest of the world. It’s now being reported that Google will host a Pixel 3 India launch event later this month.

In recent years, Google has been focused on reaching what the company calls its “Next Billion Users,” with India being a major component of that plan. With that in mind, it’s no surprise Google may want to reach the country with its latest phone hardware.

As reported by MySmartPrice, the company may be doing just that. The report claims that Google will be hosting an event on October 22nd to coincide with the Pixel 3 India launch. A major hardware launch event like this, combined with Google’s annual “Google for India” events, shows that the company is taking its “Next Billion” seriously.

There’s no word whether or not this event will include the Google Pixel Slate, but I would wager the odds are slim. While smartphones have become a ubiquitous part of life around the world, tablets (especially a high-end, premium tablet like the Pixel Slate) have not hit the same stride globally.

A similar report earlier this year indicated that Google may be developing a mid-range Pixel device for emerging markets. For now, it seems, these plans may have been scrapped in favor simply launching the premium Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones in India.

This could possibly be a test to see how the market responds and whether or not there’s enough demand for future Google launches in emerging markets like India.

