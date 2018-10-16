Google Play Protect now scans all apps shared with Files Go

Google takes security on Android pretty seriously, and Google Play Protect is one of the most effective tools the company has to do that with. Now, Files Go is adding Play Protect enhancements for all apps shared through the handy file explorer.

Google’s latest update adds an extra layer of security for users who exchange APK files using the app. Once shared, Google Play Protect scans that APK and the app for harmful behavior. For most users, this is admittedly a bit of a niche use case, but in developing countries, this is an appreciated addition.

Of course, Google Play Protect kicks in any time a new app is downloaded from the Play Store, but sharing APKs through the Files Go app and its wireless file transfer is a good way to save on internet usage. For users who commonly exchange APKs for this reason, the extra layer of security is certainly going to help prevent any harmful behavior.

Google Play Protect – all apps shared over Files Go are scanned for harmful behavior and get secure updates.

This functionality is live in the latest version of Files Go, rolling out now on Google Play. The update also includes some minor bug fixes.

