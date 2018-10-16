Huawei Watch GT goes official w/ 14-day battery life, fitness features, doesn’t use Wear OS

Huawei has been pretty quiet in the smartwatch space for quite a while, but today, alongside its new Mate 20 series, the company has launched a new wearable. The Huawei Watch GT is official – here’s what you need to know.

The Huawei Watch GT isn’t a Wear OS watch. Rather, it runs on Huawei’s “LightOS” which is also used on the company’s fitness trackers. This delivers a different interface and feature set, but also enables the Watch GT’s key feature – extended battery life. Huawei claims that this watch can run for two weeks on a charge with normal use which includes notifications, heart rate tracking, and GPS.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT uses an innovative smart power-saving algorithm that enables it to dynamically switch between performance and efficiency modes, depending on user activity, for maximum battery life. This allows the smartwatch to stay powered for up to two weeks for frequent use mode. Furthermore, the dual-core architecture of the HUAWEI WATCH GT lets the wearable user enjoy the best of both worlds—it is simultaneously a powerful and highly efficient smartwatch.

There’s a 1.39-inch AMOLED display on the Watch GT, 5ATM water resistance, Truseen 3.0 technology for a more accurate heart-rate sensor. Fitness is a key focus on this watch as well, with many built-in features with Huawei’s Health Assistant application.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT also addresses the needs of active users. Based on its strength in positioning, HUAWEI WATCH GT also supports all-round sports activity tracking. Working with professional sports organizations, Huawei enables tracking for a range of sports, including indoor exercises, outdoor running, mountain climbing, cycling and open water swimming. The watch also supports fitness coaching features. By analyzing the heart rate of users with scientific methods, this feature lets users exercise more safely and healthily than ever before.

The Huawei Watch GT Sport is priced at €199 while the Watch GT Classic costs €249. Huawei has yet to detail pricing internationally or where these products will be available.

