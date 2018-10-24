Mobvoi Ticwatch C2 launches w/ classy design, 42mm size, Wear OS, NFC, $199 price

Mobvoi isn’t exactly a household name, but it makes some of the best Wear OS watches on the market today. Now, the Ticwatch C2 is launching with a fancy new design, welcome features, and an affordable price tag.

The Mobvoi Ticwatch C2 seems to bridge the gap between the company’s battery-life-champ Ticwatch Pro and the ultra-affordable Ticwatch E and Ticwatch S models. This new smartwatch has a more “classic” look, hence the full name “Ticwatch C2 (Classic).”

Unlike the less expensive Ticwatch E, Mobvoi’s latest smartwatch uses premium materials and has a very sleek design crafted from stainless steel. It comes in three colors including black, rose gold, and platinum, with a few different genuine leather straps available. Two sizes are available, both at 42mm in diameter. The larger has a 20mm band and is a hair over 13mm thick, while the smaller comes in the rose gold color and is just 12.80mm thick with an 18mm band.

Both watches ship with Google’s Wear OS and its recent redesign, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset, a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, and IP68 water/dust resistance. There’s also a 400mAh battery in each Ticwatch C2 which Mobvoi claims will last about 2 days on a charge. NFC is also built-in for Google Pay.

Pricing for the Ticwatch C2 lands at $199 for both size variants. Pre-orders kick off today on Mobvoi’s website with full availability and shipping kicking off in early December.

