Ticwatch E swaps Google Fit for ‘TicHealth’ in Wear OS update, working on ‘customizable tiles’

The redesigned Wear OS started rolling out to users this week, but some are finding a change to the experience. Google Fit on Ticwatch E, an affordable watch from Mobvoi, is actually replaced with the company’s own TicHealth service.

In case you haven’t followed Google’s new Wear OS update, it makes some major changes to the navigation of the operating system. Quick swipes from the watchface access commonly used functions, and one of those is the redesigned Google Fit. Or at least, that’s what it’s supposed to be. Some Ticwatch E owners on Reddit this week have noted that, with this update, their watches leave that shortcut to Mobvoi’s TicHealth service.

We’ve reached out to Mobvoi to confirm that this is indeed the case, but it only seems to affect the Ticwatch E. The Ticwatch S may also have this change, but we’ve been unable to confirm that. For obvious reasons, this is causing some frustration among the community. The Ticwatch E is solid, but replacing Google Fit with TicHealth is clearly not something users were on board with.

To that note, though, Google Fit on Ticwatch E may end up back in that shortcut later on. Mobvoi confirmed to us that the company is working on “customizable tiles” for the new Wear OS swipe gestures. Specifically, the company aims to let its users change what the left swipe can do, seeing as the other options are core parts of the operating system. Unfortunately, there’s no timeline on when this will happen. Mobvoi did say in one instance that it may be available “in the coming months.”

In the meantime, Google Fit on Ticwatch E is still available, it’s just not accessible through the swipe shortcut. Rather, it’s only available as a standard Wear OS app.

